The Key Largo branch of the Monroe County Library, 101485 Overseas Highway, will reopen for in-person visits three days a week starting Monday, April 19.
The branch will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. The Islamorada branch is also open three days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
People can visit http://www.keyslibraries.org, call their local branch, or follow on social media for updates, a complete list of virtual library events, online resources and more.