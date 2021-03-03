Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg recently commended the Motor Unit officers for their dedication and hard work.
“Since the beginning of the current pandemic, the Key West Motor Unit has assisted several organizations with providing meals to citizens in need,” he said. “They continue to interact with local school children to build strong bonds with the community.”
He noted that their skill and professionalism are vital for the numerous funeral processions and dignitary escorts they provide.
“During this difficult year, they have adjusted their schedules to ensure they provide the best service possible to this community,” said Brandenburg. “The Motor Unit truly mirrors the high standards of the Key West Police Department.”