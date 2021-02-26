Key West Police’s Leo Hernandez was recently named Officer of the Year 2020 by Chief Sean Brandenburg.
Officer Hernandez started with the city in November of 2011, working in Code Compliance Department. He had a distinguished and unblemished career spanning over eight years working as a code officer. During this time, he became well known in the Key West community, not only for his professionalism, but his willingness to help people.
In 2019, he attended the Law Enforcement Academy and became a sworn police officer. Soon after his field training, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Throughout the year, when it became necessary for police officers to enforce the mandatory mask mandate, Officer Hernandez was the first to volunteer to undertake this task on Duval Street.