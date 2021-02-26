The Key West Police Department is looking for motivated candidates who want to become police officers.
The police department is looking to sponsor several academy recruits in the upcoming session of the Law Enforcement Academy at The College of the Florida Keys’ Institute of Criminal Justice.
These sponsorships are a rare opportunity to be hired by the Key West Police Department and earn a salary while working toward becoming a sworn officer. In addition, these academy recruits will not have to worry about tuition, uniforms, fees, books or supplies; they are all paid for as part of the sponsorship.
For information, contact Recruiting Officer Danyle Gray at 305-809-1087 or email dgray@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.