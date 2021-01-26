The City of Key West has begun its strategic planning process, and it wants everyone in the community to help.
The city wants to know what residents see as the future of Key West, and how should elected and city officials prioritize what needs to be done to enhance the island. That is why the city created a survey to better hear every voice in the community. This anonymous survey will help shape the priorities for the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. The deadline for feedback is Saturday, Jan. 30.
The survey is available on the city’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or via direct link: https://www.research.net/r/9LRFTZH.