Birds-eye view

Keys Energy Services has approved a contract for aerial surveys of transmission lines.

 Photo provided by Keys Energy Services

Keys Energy Services has awarded a unit price contract for aerial and visual transmission line inspections to Chesapeake Bay Helicopters, Inc. in an annual estimated total amount of $94,944.40.

Chesapeake Bay Helicopters, Inc. will perform a comprehensive aerial inspection on approximately 620 tieline poles in 2022. Follow-up inspections will be performed every two years.

The base contract term is through Dec. 31, 2022, with the inspections in the first year of the contract scheduled to be complete by June 1, 2022.