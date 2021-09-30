Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Keys Energy Services has approved a contract for aerial surveys of transmission lines.
Keys Energy Services has awarded a unit price contract for aerial and visual transmission line inspections to Chesapeake Bay Helicopters, Inc. in an annual estimated total amount of $94,944.40.
Chesapeake Bay Helicopters, Inc. will perform a comprehensive aerial inspection on approximately 620 tieline poles in 2022. Follow-up inspections will be performed every two years.
The base contract term is through Dec. 31, 2022, with the inspections in the first year of the contract scheduled to be complete by June 1, 2022.