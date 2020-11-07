The Florida Municipal Electric Association recognized Keys Energy Services with a “Building Strong Communities” award for offering its community extra services and programs beyond those normally supplied.
Winners were selected for community programs that included: environmental improvement, community education, public safety, charitable donations and sponsorships, and other special services. Efforts related to COVID-19 pandemic were also recognized, according to KEYS.
Public power utilities across the state suspended disconnects for unpaid bills, waived late and reconnect fees, and offered payment assistance plans to help customers financially impacted by the pandemic.