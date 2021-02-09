Valentine’s Day is a popular holiday for Mylar and metallic balloon sales, but it is also the same day utilities across the country experience numerous balloon-related power outages.
Since 2010, Keys Energy Services customers have experienced 45 power outages directly caused by balloons or kites.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, KEYS reminds its customers that Mylar and metallic balloons which are allowed to drift away can strike power lines and electrical substations, potentially disrupting the lives of thousands.