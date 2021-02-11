Keys Energy Services wants to notify residential customers with special needs of the Special Needs Registry available through the Monroe County Social Services Office.
The registry helps Monroe County Emergency Management Personnel identify residents who would need assistance during evacuations and sheltering because of physical, mental, cognitive impairment, or sensory disability.
Residents with special needs are asked to call the Monroe County Special Needs Registry at 305-292-4591 or log on to http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/index.aspx?NID=148 by May 31 to ensure they are accounted for in advance of hurricane season.