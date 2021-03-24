Florida Keys single-family homeowners are facing a 8.2% increase and condo owners are facing a 9.4% increase and officials are seeking public comment on increase.
Keys property owners have not had a rate increase since 2017, Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier said. The Office of Insurance Regulation is taking public comment until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26. The public can send comments to the agency at ratehearings@floir.com with “Citizens Property Insurance Corporation” in the subject line of the email.
If approved by the Office of Insurance Regulation, the 2021 rates would go into effect for policies renewed after Aug. 1.