Keys Energy Services recently installed a self-service energy bill payment kiosk at 1001 James St. in Key West. The kiosk allows KEYS’ customers to securely pay their bills 24 hours day, seven days a week.

To use the kiosk, customers will need to key in the account number listed on their energy bill or they can look up their account using either the service address or phone number associated with the account. Once the appropriate account has been identified customers then follow easy-to-understand instructions and prompts to pay their energy bill.

KEYS’ bill payment kiosk accepts cash, checks, debit and credit cards. If paying with cash the kiosk will only accept bills and it does not dispense change. Any overpayments will be applied to the account.