Enrollment for Keys Energy Services’ discount program for qualifying senior citizen and disabled American veteran residential customers is open. Customers who have previously participated in the program must requalify by March 31.
Once qualified, customers will receive a $15 discount on their monthly energy bills in 2021.
All re-qualification applications for the discount must be completed, signed, and returned to KEYS no later than March 31.
Applications for this program have been mailed to all KEYS’ customers who have previously qualified. New applicants may download an application form at https://www.keysenergy.com/customer-service-requests, or by calling 305-295-1090 to request an application be sent by mail.