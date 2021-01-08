Enrollment for Keys Energy Services’ discount program for qualifying senior citizens or disabled American veterans residential customers is now open.
Customers who have previously participated in the program must re-qualify by March 31. Once qualified, customers will receive a $15 discount on their monthly energy bills in 2021, according to KEYS.
In order to qualify for the discount, senior citizens must be at least 62 years of age on the date of application and their annual household income must not exceed $37,776.
All re-qualification applications for the discount must be completed, signed, and returned to KEYS no later than March 31. Applications for this program have been mailed to all KEYS’ customers who have previously qualified. New applicants may download an application form at https://www.keysenergy.com/customer-service-requests, or by calling 305-295-1090 to request an application be sent by mail.