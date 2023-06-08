Closed Mondays

The Monroe County government has closed the Key Largo library on Mondays because of a staffing shortage.

 Monroe County

The Monroe County Public Library’s Key Largo branch is temporarily closed on Mondays, because of a staffing shortage. The temporary change will last until new employees are hired and trained.

The library, at 101485 Overseas Highway in the Tradewinds Shopping Plaza, will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

