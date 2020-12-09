KW Commission commends A.H.

Mayor Teri Johnston and the Key West City Commission last week commended A.H. of Monroe County Inc. on the completion of Marty’s Place, the new affordable housing complex near Key West High School.
“A.H. of Monroe County Inc., formerly known as AIDS Help, continues to lead by example in creating new truly affordable housing for our community in Key West,” reads the commendation.
Marty’s Place provides 47 units for members of the community — many with disabilities — earning less than $42,000 a year with an affordable apartment.
Scott Pridgen, executive director of A.H. Monroe, accepted the commendation, noting that the organization has expanded its reach as needs in the community have expanded.
“This success is an example of what our community organizations can achieve in providing relief to the hundreds of community members and our workforce who remain on waitlists for affordable housing within the lower income categories,” Johnston wrote in the commendation.