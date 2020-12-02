Key West residents can now purchase their new annual residential parking permit for Old Town. The new stickers will help ensure marked residential parking spaces are reserved for residents.
The permits cost $20 a year. They are available at the Monroe County Tax Assessor’s office at the Harvey Government Center. Applicants will need to show proof of residency in Key West, as well as a driver’s license and vehicle registration in order to obtain the residential parking permit.
In addition to ensuring that residents can park in the marked residential spaces, the permit parking for up to four hours, one time per day, without paying in any one of the five parking lots.
