KEY WEST KW seeks float builders Oct 25, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The City of Key West is accepting applications for Holiday Parade float builders. Photo by Alyson Crean/City of Key West Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s time to plan a float for the upcoming Key West Holiday Parade on Dec. 3.Floats can be of any length, but must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors. The number of entries is limited to 55.Entry forms must be received by no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The parade takes place beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3rd at the corner of White Street and Truman Avenue.Applications and details are available on the City’s web site at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov under special events or call 305-809-3881 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Web Site Builder Float Parade Monitor Entry Application Recommended for you Trending Now Boater found not guilty on arson and assault charges Trial begins in live-aboard case Lucy Avila Hicks Monroe County Commission approves $150,000 for concert/drone show Creative costumes and cartoon chaos to color Key West’s Fantasy Fest Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions