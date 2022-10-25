Holiday Parade

The City of Key West is accepting applications for Holiday Parade float builders.

 Photo by Alyson Crean/City of Key West

It’s time to plan a float for the upcoming Key West Holiday Parade on Dec. 3.

Floats can be of any length, but must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors. The number of entries is limited to 55.

