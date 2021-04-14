Key West High School veteran teacher Ruth Holland has been selected by the Florida Division on Career Development and Transition as the recipient of the Debra Husted Memorial Award for Outstanding Educator for the many hours she has spent providing exemplary transition services to her students.
The Debra Husted Memorial Dreams Can Come True Award is given to an educator who exemplifies the values of tenacity and caring and has a strong belief in the ability of individuals with disabilities. It requires the recipient’s circle of involvement to be wide and influence many facets of the student’s lives.
Holland meets these requirements in a multitude of ways, and has impacted the lives of hundreds of students during her career in the Monroe County School District.