Last Stand will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The session is open to the public and will be held via Zoom Webinar. This year’s program features Rachel Silverstein, executive director of Miami Waterkeeper. She will talk about protecting nearshore water quality by keeping excess nutrients out of Keys waters. This topic fits well with Last Stand’s continued focus on water quality for the Florida Keys.
The annual meeting begins at 5:30 pm with a review of the organization’s activities this past year and a look ahead to 2021. Visit the Last Stand website, http://www.keyslaststand.org, for a link to the one-hour Zoom Webinar.