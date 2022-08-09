The Monroe County Public Library Islamorada branch will temporarily reduce the operating hours four nights a week to close at 5 p.m. instead of 6 due to a staffing shortage.
Tuesdays will continue to have an 8 p.m. closure time, according to a news release from Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The temporary change should last about a month while new employees are hired and trained, Livengood said.
The revised hours are:
• Sunday — Closed;
• Monday — From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• Tuesday – From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and
• Wednesday through Saturday — From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monroe County job openings can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/jobs.
