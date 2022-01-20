Sorry, an error occurred.
Literacy Volunteers of America will hosts its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook-Off fundraiser on March 30.
The non-profit group seeks silent auction donations for the event.
If people have anything to donate they can call or text 305-304-0578 or stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., Key West.
For information, visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.