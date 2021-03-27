The Key West Literary Seminar is accepting applications for teacher and librarian scholarships.
Up to 20 outstanding teachers and librarians from around the country will be invited to join the Key West Literary Seminar, scheduled Jan. 6-9. Seminar organizers seek a diverse group of individuals who are making positive impacts upon readers in their communities, and we hope that participation in our literary community will inspire fresh engagement with literature in schools and libraries.
Scholarships cover the entire $675 registration fee and offset the cost of lodging, as needed. Information on the scholarships can be found at https://www.kwls.org/awards/teachers-and-librarians/.
Upon request, the seminar will also provide a letter to the applicant’s employer encouraging financial support for their travel expenses.