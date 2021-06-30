The Florida Senate and House of Representatives awarded the Harry S Truman Little White House a $250,000 grant this session, which will go toward the restoration of the exterior of the historic building.
Keys House Rep. Jim Mooney initiated the funding for the Little White House with H.B. 2317. Both Mooney and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriquez presented the check for $250,000 to Chris Belland, CEO of Historic Tours of America, which manages the Little White House on behalf of the state.
The Harry S Truman Little White House is Florida’s only presidential museum. The Little White House has hosted six American presidents, royalty and foreign dignitaries. President Truman is most closely associated with the house, having spent 11 of his working vacations while commander in chief.
The Harry S Truman Little White House is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information about the Little White House, call 305-294-9911 or visit online at https://www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.com/.