Based on climate predictions, current conditions, and field observations, the threat for mass coral bleaching within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary remains low.
A total of 32 BleachWatch Observer reports were received during the month of June with no significant signs of coral bleaching observed, according to Mote coral biologist Cory Walter.
People can become a part of the BleachWatch program by visiting http://www.mote.org/bleachwatch.