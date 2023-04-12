Since 1968, 911 has served as the vital link between the American public and emergency services, and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay commended his public safety communications officers who have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires, and treatment of patients be recognized for their efforts.
This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Key West Police Department will be recognizing the diligence and professionalism of the staff of the communications center in Marathon.
Communications officers are the first to receive emergency calls and what they do with those calls can often greatly influence the outcome of the event in question. The pressure and stress of the job is high, and the hard work they do every day deserves thanks from all of the community, local police said.
“These officers have one of the most important and stressful jobs in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “They play a vital role in keeping this community safe.”
“This week is a chance for the community to thank these men and women who work tirelessly during emergencies,” Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said. “Please take a moment to thank these important members of the community who deal with each crisis with dedicated professionalism.”