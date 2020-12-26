Congress has passed appropriations legislation to fund the government this fiscal year and provide economic relief to families, businesses, and communities due to COVID-19.
The bill includes a total of $59.5 million for critical ocean conservation and education work within the national marine sanctuaries and $8.5 million for innovative coral restoration projects, including Mission: Iconic Reefs, an unprecedented effort to reverse the decades-long decline of one of America’s national treasures, the Florida Keys reef tract.
“National marine sanctuaries and monuments are our essential network of protected waters owned by every American, and we thank Congress for supporting their protection, said Kris Sarri, president and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.