Three local residents got tired of seeing graffiti in Key West and took matters into their own hands.
Greg Sullivan of Waste Management, his wife and Sheriff’s Office attorney Michelle Maxwell, and Sarah Centonze spotted the graffiti and painted over it.
Waste Management donated the recycled paint to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to use for just this purpose. It would have gone to a landfill. Residents can obtain the paint through the Sheriff’s Office.
“I love to see outstanding residents take pride in their neighborhood,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Michelle, Greg and Sarah got out there and worked to a be a part of the solution by making their community cleaner and safer. Great job.”