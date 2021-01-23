After 27 years of dedicated service, Community Services lead maintenance worker Mark Bacon is retiring. During Wednesday’s City Commission meeting, he was commended for the superior job he has done during those years.
Bacon began as a groundskeeper in 1994, was promoted to grounds supervisor, then promoted again to lead maintenance worker. He has been commended by the Key West Police Department for the pride he takes in his work and has received a commendation for the extra efforts he takes to maintain Mallory Square.
City Manager Gregory Veliz notes that, during Bacon’s 27 years, he has never received a single complaint. Veliz commended him for constantly receiving high praise in his yearly evaluations and the fact that he was always on time, bringing with him a positive attitude and a willingness to help those around him, co-workers and citizens alike.