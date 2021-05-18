Monroe County Firefighter/EMT Herve Thomas, of Big Pine Key, died in his sleep while on duty at Station 8 on Stock Island.
The cause was not immediately known. The county asks for respect and privacy of his family, friends and co-workers. He leaves behind his wife, Nicole, and daughter, Naima, 14.
“Firefighter Herve Thomas served the residents and visitors of Monroe County since 2009 faithfully, and his presence will be greatly missed,” said Hudson. “We stand strong and united during this period of grief and lend support to each other unconditionally. We pray for Herve’s family and let it be known, rest peacefully Brother Thomas, we got it from here.”
Thomas was very active in the Big Pine Key community and was especially vigilant in the recovery efforts in the area after Hurricane Irma. In everything he did, he did it to help others, according to county officials.