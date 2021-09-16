Muggin' it

Key West Propeller Club President Chip Kasper, left, presents the club’s Memorial Coffee Cup to Corey Malcom.

 Photo provided

Port of Key West Propeller Club President Chip Kasper recently presented the club’s Memorial Coffee Cup to Corey Malcom, director of archaeology for the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum.

Malcom was honored at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3911 for his presentation on the loss of the Spanish galleons Atocha and Margarita west of Key West in 1622.

Kasper is also the head of the National Weather Service in Key West.