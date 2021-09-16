Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Key West Propeller Club President Chip Kasper, left, presents the club’s Memorial Coffee Cup to Corey Malcom.
Port of Key West Propeller Club President Chip Kasper recently presented the club’s Memorial Coffee Cup to Corey Malcom, director of archaeology for the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum.
Malcom was honored at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3911 for his presentation on the loss of the Spanish galleons Atocha and Margarita west of Key West in 1622.
Kasper is also the head of the National Weather Service in Key West.