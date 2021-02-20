A 31-year-old Stock Island man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation early Thursday morning after he was caught harvesting illegal mangrove snapper and gag grouper.
Deputy Jonathan Lane was on patrol at 1 a.m. on the south end of the Boca Chica Bridge when he spotted Midelson Petit fishing, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Deputy Lane asked if he had any luck and Petit said yes. Deputy Lane observed an open bucket that appeared to have small mangrove snapper on top. Petit had 13 mangrove snapper, 10 of which were less than the 10-inch legal size to harvest. The daily bag limit is 10 per angler.
Petit also had two gag grouper — one 11 inches and the other 12 inches, Linhardt said. Gag grouper are required to be 24 inches to harvest. Gag grouper are also out-of-season. For information on fish regulations, visit http://www.myfwc.com.