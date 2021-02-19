A Miami-Dade County man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation on Saturday for possessing protected conch.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol near Sunshine Key at Mile Marker 38 at approximately 6 p.m. when he saw two men dragging a canoe with fishing rods inside, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Both men denied having any fish or other wildlife. Deputy Guerra spotted four live queen conchs inside the canoe. One of the men — 31-year-old Markus Dyer — stated he didn’t know the conch were alive. The other man denied taking any of the conch. Dyer was cited and the conch were returned to the water, Linhardt said.