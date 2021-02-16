A 65-year-old man was found dead in the water just off Sugarloaf Key Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was identified as Kent D. Servant of East Providence, Rhode Island.
Multiple people at the Sugarloaf Lodge reported seeing him in bayside waters in the rear area of the lodge.
The Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded at approximately 7 a.m.
Servant had been staying at the lodge. There were no signs of foul play.
Autopsy results are pending.