Multiple bales of marijuana were found washed ashore of Sugarloaf Key and Big Pine Key on Sunday afternoon.
Approximately nine pounds in multiple bales were found washed up near Sugarloaf Key. Later that afternoon, another 8 pounds were found washed up at Big Pine Key, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
People contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office about the bales and the Sheriff’s Office then notified the U.S. Border Patrol, who took possession of the bales, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office had no further involvement. The U.S. Border Patrol later posted on Twitter with the marijuana weights as described above, Lihardt said.