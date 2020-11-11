Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission, during a recent meeting, honored the nation’s veterans by proclaiming Wednesday, Nov. 11, as Veterans Day.
VFW Post #3911 Junior Vice Commander Ed Walters accepted the proclamation, and introduced Jim King, who joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and served as a Seabee in Danang. King presented the mayor a flag that he personally hoisted aboard the USS Constitution.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no Veterans Day Parade or public ceremony. However, according to Jerry Hughes, members of VFW Post #3911 will be laying wreaths at the Veteran’s Memorial and hosting a Facebook Live event at 11 a.m. today so that the community can share this important occasion. The link can be found at www.facebook.com/vfw3911.
Islamorada Fire Rescue will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony virtually. The ceremony will be available for viewing on Facebook at Islamorada Fire Rescue Department and on the Islamorada Village website.