Key West Mayor Teri Johnston will be the speaker at the Lower Keys League of Women Voters’ next meeting on Tuesday, March 30.
The virtual meeting will be on Zoom platform at 5:30 p.m. The title of the mayor’s presentation is “Key West Forward.” This is an opportunity for constituents of Key West to learn about the mayor’s vision for the future, and ask questions with their concerns and offer suggestions.
To register in advance, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpf-CuqDIuEt0jLtXHed6SN5eeJ1y882XO.