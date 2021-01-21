The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is undergoing computer changes that have affected the agency’s website at http://www.keysso.net and its cellphone app.
Users have noticed the arrest page has not been updated for a few days; this is because of the computer changes, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Those changes also impacted the agency app as the app draws data from the website. The updates should be completed and the website/app should return to normal within another day or two, Linhardt said.