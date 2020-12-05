A criminal complaint into whether recently elected Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez actually lives in his district has been transferred to the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward asked the governor to recuse his office from the case because he has had personal friendship with Martinez and Martinez lived with Ward after Hurricane Irma.
Martinez barely defeated incumbent Commissioner Heather Carruthers but allegations have been raised that Martinez did not live in District 3 as of Election Day. Carruthers has also filed a civil lawsuit challenging Martinez’s residency.