Two Miami-Dade County men have taken pleas for fishery violations.
Michel Perez Pineda, of Hialeah, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of crawfish in closed season, one count of undersized mangrove snapper, and one count of undersized schoolmaster snapper, according to State Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with four days suspended and six days to be served on weekends and a $500 fine.
Rodolfo Rafael Gonzalez, of Miami, pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession of undersized crawfish and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended and 10 days to be served on weekends and a $500 fine.
They were caught near treatable relief bridge in Islamorada, according to prosecutors.