FLORIDA KEYS Mohawk 'Adopts a Spot' Nov 19, 2022

This month, Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin attended the dedication of the first new Adopt-A-Spot sign, which was adopted by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk.McLauchlin presented Commander Andrew L. Pate, Commanding Officer of the Mohawk and all of the crew members with Extra Mile Challenge Coins in appreciation of their effort.The dedication was followed by a cleanup of the spot by 44 members of the Coast Guard and their families.