Commander Andrew L. Pate, Commanding Officer of the Mohawk, and all of the crew members are presented with Extra Mile Challenge coins in appreciation of their cleanup efforts.

 Photo by Alyson Crean/

City of Key West

This month, Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin attended the dedication of the first new Adopt-A-Spot sign, which was adopted by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk.

McLauchlin presented Commander Andrew L. Pate, Commanding Officer of the Mohawk and all of the crew members with Extra Mile Challenge Coins in appreciation of their effort.