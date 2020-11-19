The Monroe County government recognized Stan Webb recently for his 30 years of dedicated service to Monroe County Fire Rescue and to the community.
“Stan pays attention to details and with his institutional knowledge, he is a huge asset to Monroe County,” Battalion Chief Cab Bentley said. “He cares about the citizens he serves, his coworkers, and the county. A big congratulations to him.”
In 1990, Webb was hired by Monroe County Fire Rescue as a paramedic after working for an ambulance company in Miami. In 1999, he was promoted to firefighter/paramedic after completing Monroe County’s Firefighter Minimum Standards Program and served the Lower Keys community. In 2013, after receiving his Airport Rescue Firefighter certification, he has been protecting travelers at Monroe County Fire Rescue Station No. 7 at Key West International Airport.