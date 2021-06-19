U.S. Coast Guard cutters Kathleen Moore and Charles Sexton crews repatriated 59 Cubans to Cuba, Monday and Tuesday, following four interdictions south of the Florida Keys.
“U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies actively patrol the Straits of Florida. The U.S. Government strongly discourages attempts to illegally enter the United States by taking to the sea,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard liaison at the U.S. Embassy in Havana “Taking to the sea on unseaworthy vessels is not only illegal, but highly dangerous, and attempts to transit these unforgiving waters often turn out deadly.”
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 465 Cubans, up more than 100 from this time last year.