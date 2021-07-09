Mote Marine Laboratory will host the welcome party for the 37th annual Underwater Music Festival, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9.
The event, which will be held at Mote’s Summerland Key facility, is free and open to the public. People can learn about Mote’s coral reef research and restoration efforts happening on Florida’s Coral Reef while enjoying live music, light fare and family-friendly activities at Mote’s Summerland Key facility.
Information about the event is available by calling Mote at 305-745-2729, Ext. 700.