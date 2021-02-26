Mote Marine Laboratory and the Florida Keys Council of the Arts will host a free, virtual event to unveil a mother nature-inspired sculpture located at Mote’s facility on Summerland Key.
The event will be at 5 p.m. Thursday March 4 on Zoom, with live broadcasts on Facebook (@ProtectOurReefs and @FloridaKeysCounciloftheArts). This sculpture, named after Greek mythological goddess of Mother Earth, Gaea, is now part of the sculpture trail on U.S. 1.
The 45-minute soirée will include the story of the sculpture and how it came to be located in Summerland Key, a brief tour of the coral lab, and a few words from special guests including philanthropist Mr. John Padget. This event is free and open to the public.