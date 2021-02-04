A motorist died Tuesday night after the vehicle the motorist was driving collided with a tractor-trailer backing out on U.S. 1.
The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the name of the driver who died but described the person who was driving the box truck as a 65-year-old from Homestead.
A tractor-trailer carrying concrete was stopped facing eastbound on Henry Street at Mile Marker 24 in the westbound lane, just east of U.S. 1. The tractor-trailer driver was attempting to deliver concrete blocks at a residence on Henry Street.
The driver was advised he couldn’t make the delivery until morning so he started backing up in a westerly direction, causing the back of tractor-trailer to be in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1. The box truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 and the trailer’s right rear side collided with the box truck’s front, according to FHP.