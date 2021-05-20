Each year, the Key West Garden Club awards the Lois Kitching Scholarship to an individual interested in pursuing a career that reflects the interests of the club’s membership. A grant of $2,000 per year for four years is given to a qualified applicant.
The Key West Garden Club’s newest recipient, Marsella Munoz, will be graduating this year from Key West High School and will be attending Florida State University with a major in biological sciences.
Marsella has been very active with coral reef restoration and other environmental issues and is an amazing young woman, the garden stated in a news release.