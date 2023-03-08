The Stock Island Association will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, March 9, at the Bernstein Park community center building.
The meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. The first hour will be will include a game of Bingo, followed by discussion on various community-related topics.
The Stock Island Association is an action group with the goal to organize, educate and strengthen the community of Stock Island. For information about the association, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1759653640935218.
