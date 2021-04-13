The Monroe County Airports Director, the director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council and a representative of Category5 Signs took part recently in the installation of a large poster Thursday reminding passengers arriving at the Florida Keys’ Key West International Airport to wear masks to protect themselves and others from possible COVID-19 spread.
The Tourist Development Council funded the production and installation of several signs that augment other messages the tourism council has created at the airport.
The Tourist Development Council has sponsored several sign projects throughout the Keys promoting the use of masks during the pandemic.