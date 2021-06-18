Nine Key West High School teachers have been awarded a total of $65,000 through the distinguished David Wolkowsky 2021 Teachers of Merit awards.
The awards are given annually by the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys on behalf of late Key West philanthropist and businessman David Wolkowsky. The awards honor KWHS teachers for their passion for teaching and dedication to students.
The 2021 Teacher of the Year is Sarah Smith received $25,000. Teachers Douglas Bickings, Brett Fink, Monica Fletchall, Ruth Holland, Kathlene Hurtado, Margaret Kiefer, Rebecca Provost and Marjorie Rodriguez were honored as Teachers of Merit and each received $5,000. Teacher Christy Ledbetter was awarded $1,000 from the Harry and Linda Bryant Fund at the Community Foundation.