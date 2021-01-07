Monroe County firefighters extinguished a structure fire on early Tuesday morning.
The firefighters were called at about 12:38 a.m. to Big Pine Key involving two residential trailers, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said. Firefighters arrived within minutes of the call and effectively performed a quick fire attack minimizing the fire spread to surrounding structures, she said.
The Monroe County Chief Fire Marshal was on scene to investigate. All occupants evacuated without incident. There were no injuries reported, Livengood said.